PCB writes to ICC demanding explanation on national anthem blunder during AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy clash India's national anthem played for a brief period of two seconds just when the Australian anthem was going to be sung ahead of their clash against England in Lahore in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The moment came as a surprise to many given India are not even playing their matches in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has blamed the ICC for the national anthem blunder on Saturday, February 22 during the fourth match of the ongoing Champions Trophy in Lahore between Australia and England. For the uninitiated, after England's national anthem 'God Save the King' was done and Australia's had to be play, India's 'Jana Gana Mana' played for a couple of seconds before being stopped instantly. The capacity crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore quickly realised the same and started cheering.

Soon enough 'Advance Australia Fair' started playing but the PCB didn't slip it under the carpet as it was the host board, which was on the receiving end of the flak. PCB has given it to the ICC in writing outlining the incident while asking for an explanation mentioning it is the ICC team responsible for the anthems playlist.

"The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy," a source was quoted as saying to the news agency PTI.

"Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist," the source added.

With the never-ending diplomatic conflict between the two nations, it has been decided that India and Pakistan won't step onto each other's shores for the ICC events either of them are hosting until 2028. Hence, India are playing all their matches in Dubai. However, since the official logo only has the words "Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan" inscribed on it, India had to wear the official logo but he broadcaster removed Pakistan from the official feed during India vs Bangladesh before which the ICC apologised to the PCB assuring that it won't repeat.

The arch-rivals are set to take on each other in Dubai on February 23 in their second Group A match respectively with Pakistan playing a must-win clash.

(With PTI inputs)