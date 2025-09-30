PCB suspends NOCs for overseas T20 league participation, 6 players' BBL contracts in doubt The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier allowed the contracted players to play in two overseas T20 leagues in a season, however, that decision seems to have been scrapped as of now, putting a few players' contracts in the Big Bash League and Bangladesh Premier League in jeopardy.

Lahore:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all the players with immediate effect. The PCB, which earlier allowed its contracted players to feature in a maximum of two overseas T20 leagues in a season and gone back on its decision to fully scrap it as of now and it has put contracts of some of the players already signed in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in doubt.

"With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," the notice, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, read.

As many as 18 Pakistani players have registered for the first-ever ILT20 auction and the franchise owners will now be hesitant in placing a bid for them, especially the ones currently contracted with the board.