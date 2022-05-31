PCB shifts Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series from Rawalpindi to Multan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam during a practice session. (File Photo)

The three-match ODI series involving Pakistan and West Indies has been moved from Rawalpindi to Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Tuesday, in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The three matches will be played on June 8, 10 and 12th and the series is a part of the Cricket World Cup Super League matches. To avoid the scorching afternoon heat, the PCB has decided to hold the matches at 4 PM local time.

The series was originally set to be played out last December, but got postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp. Pakistan claimed the T20I series that was played before that, winning 3-0.

Pakistan will hold their training camp in Lahore from June 1, before moving to Multan on June 5. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, both featuring in county cricket, are expected to arrive well in time for the series.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6, before travelling to Multan on a charter flight.

Earlier, there was speculation the series would be postponed yet again, and the PCB had to issue a clarification saying, "no proposal is under consideration to postpone the series."

"Holding any event in Pakistan would not be possible without the support of the local administration. Matches will be held at the venue where the green signal will be received, time is short for decisions," PCB had said.

(Inputs IANS)