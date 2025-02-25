PCB issues statement over security breach in New Zealand-Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Rawalpindi A spectator entered the playing area at the Rawalpindi Stadium during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board has released a statement on the security breach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday issued a statement over the security breach in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh clash at the Rawalpindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

A spectator entered the ground and tried hugging New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra with a poster in his hand. He seemed to be promoting extremist group 'Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan' with the image of their leader in hand. The security rushed onto the scene and grabbed him to take him away.

The PCB has stated that it has taken 'serious note' of the issue. "The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," the PCB said in a statement.

The individual was arrested, PCB further confirmed while also stating that it is working closely to avoid such issues in future. "The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today (Tuesday). In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan."

"To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols," PCB wrote further.

Coming to the match, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh comfortably in the end as Rachin Ravindra slammed a hundred. Rachin's 112 paved the way for the Kiwis to chase down 237 with five wickets in hand and 23 balls to go. This was his fourth ton in ICC ODI events, which is now the most for any New Zealand batter in such events.

Rachin was dismissed for 112 in the 39th over, however, with only 36 needed, the match was already in the bag. Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell remained unbeaten to take the Kiwis home.

With this New Zealand and India secured their places in the semifinals, while Pakistan and Bangladesh were knocked out. Both New Zealand and India have two wins in two matches each, while both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been winless in their first two outings.