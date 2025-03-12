PCB imposes drastic 75% cut on match fees for National T20 Cup The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have changed the salary structure for the upcoming National T20 Cup. Players, who used to earn PKR 40,000 last season, will make PKR 10,000 in the 2025 edition of the competition.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a drastic decision to cut the match fees by 75% in the upcoming National T20 Cup. The cricketers will be paid PKR 10,000 (approx. US$ 35), in comparison to PKR 40,000 in the last edition of the competition. In 2022, every player was paid PKR 60,000, which is significantly higher than they will earn in 2025.

The reserve cricketers, on the other hand, will be earning PKR 5000 (approx. US$ 17.50) per match. The reason behind such a significant drop in the player's salary hasn’t been revealed yet. After taking over the charge of PCB, chairman Mohsin Naqvi promised that the revenue would not be ‘locked away’ and would be spent on player welfare or on the development of Pakistan cricket.

Since then, the cricket board has spent lavishly, including renovating some of their stadiums ahead of the Champions Trophy. Foreign coaches, such as Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten were hired on a lengthy contract but unfortunately, both of them were released from their contracts, only a few months after their appointment.

During one of their domestic tournaments, five legendary cricketers were hired as mentors and they were offered a salary of PKR 5 million a month each. PCB also rebranded the white-ball set-up in domestic cricket, which cost them some good money.

The board is likely to be struggling with the finances after the Champions Trophy, and that could be one of the reasons behind such drastic action. Nevertheless, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, one of the PCB officials noted that the players are earning well with the help of the other domestic tournaments and that is the reason behind cutting their wages by 75% in the National T20 Cup.

Notably, the tournament will begin on March 14 and a total of 39 matches will be played across three venues - Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan. The final will be played on March 27.