PCB curtails National Women's Championship after fire in team hotel

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday had to end the National Women's Championship after five players had a close shave to a fire incident at a team hotel. The Pakistan Board had booked a floor for the five teams and the officials that featured in the tournament.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to curtail the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel. Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre," PCB said in a statement.

"On Monday, four sides were involved in the fifth-round matches, while Strikers were training at a training session. The decision to truncate the tournament was made with the health and safety of the players as the top priority. Additionally, the unavailability of alternative accommodations to meet the approximately 100 rooms of the required standards contributed to this outcome," it added.

The Pakistan Board added that the winner will be determined by the faceoff between the top two teams in the points table. The Invincibles and Stars are the toppers of the table with Conquerors, Strikers and Challengers occupying the third, fourth and fifth spots.

Invincibles are the only undefeated team in the tournament with four wins in their four outings. Stars are second with three wins in four matches. The PCB has stated that Invincibles and Stars will face off against each other in the final.

"To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars - the top two teams after four matches each - will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course," the PCB said.