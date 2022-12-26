PCB chief Najam Sethi gives 'MASSIVE' statement on Pakistan travelling to India for ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Najam Sethi makes massive comments about BCCI vs PCB tussle

Newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has taken over the governing body amid loads of controversies that have been surrounding Pakistan cricket. Irrespective of the heartbreaking defeat that Pakistan suffered at the hands of England, the real cause of worry still remains about the tussle that is going on between the PCB and the BCCI. A few months back it was reported that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah was considering the option of shifting the 2023 Asia Cup from Pakistan. Reports had it that the BCCI was not willing to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the marquee event.

Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja had a very aggressive reaction to it. Ramiz Raja didn't mince words and said that BCCI can't dictate their teams and threatened the ICC that Pakistan will pull out of the ODI World Cup if India did not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. Raja also reiterated having a council meeting with ICC to address the issue while the T20 World Cup was still on. It is now being said that Raja's actions did not go down too well with current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and following Pakistan's 3-0 loss to England, he took strict measures and appointed Sethi as the PCB chief. Now Sethi has reacted to the entire scenario and has said some massive things.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes lashes out on ICC, is he blaming IPL for lack of Test cricket that is being played?

Reacting to the BCCI vs PCB tussle, Sethi said:

We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government's advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman. As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is and we'll take a decision that is in the better interest of the game. We have to see what the other board's position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, and we will not take any step which can cause any isolation.

Sethi also reacted to Ramiz Raja's comments and said:

I've always respected him, and I understand his position, but we will always welcome if he wants to do commentary assignments in the future

Najam Sethi has also stressed on getting a new coach for Pakistan and he has hinted at Micky Arthur who is busy with his assignment for Derbyshire.

Latest Cricket News