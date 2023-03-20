PCB Chief Najam Sethi claims higher viewership for PSL in comparison to IPL | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PSL, IPL PSL's Lahore Qalandar and IPL's Gujarat Titans

From the Asia Cup debacle to Pakistan's threat of pulling out of the World Cup, India and Pakistan have been going at each other from a cricketing standpoint for quite a while now. Now, PCB Chief Najam Sethi took a dig at IPL by stating that PSL had more digital viewership in comparison to its Indian counterpart.

"Let’s talk about digital. PSL was only at the halfway stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have a 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting a rating of more than 11. So, it would be 18 or 20, when it completes," Sethi said ahead of the final between Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultans.

Sethi further added that over 150 million people watched PSL on digital platforms as compared to 130 million viewers for IPL. "Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan", he said.

Recently, Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars won the PSL final by the barest of margins against Multan Sultans on March 18. It all went right down the wire as Rizwan's team required a boundary off the last ball to seal the deal. All Kushdil could manage, however, were two runs, and Lahore won the game by just one run.

IPL vs PSL Prize Money

India vs Pakistan is always on the cards, and there isn't anything different when it comes to IPL and PSL. The comparisons are inevitable. Afridi's Lahore won prize money of around INR 3.4 crore, whereas Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, who won IPL 2022, received a humongous sum of INR 20 crore.

Here's a list of different leagues and the prize money the winning team get. It is to be noted that these amounts are approximate and can vary on a year-to-year basis.

IPL: 20 cr

ICC: 13.02 cr (T20 World Cup)

CPL: 8.14 cr

BPL: 6.92 cr

BBL: 3.66 cr

PSL: 3.40 cr

