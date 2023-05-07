PCB Chairman Najam Sethi seeks 'written guarantee' from BCCI over their participation in ICC World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi will request a written guarantee from Jay Shah about the Indian team's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan before committing their involvement in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and will seek a neutral venue for the tournament due to security reasons.

Najam Sethi in his retaliation, is preparing a case to play the ICC World Cup 2023 matches on a neutral venue. According to a report from PTI, PCB is looking for a written guarantee from BCCI's General Secretary that India will play the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 games in Pakistan if they agree on playing the World Cup matches in India.

PCB Chief is expected to travel to Dubai on May 8 to hold further discussions with ICC and ACC officials regarding the situation. A source from PCB has revealed that Sethi has consulted with Pakistan's government and has come up with a hybrid model plan, which he will represent to ACC.

"Sethi has recently met with some government officials and also obtained advice from them on whether Pakistan should play in the Asia Cup if it is not held in Lahore and Dubai as proposed by the PCB under its hybrid model plan to the ACC. Sethi is expected to make it very clear to the ACC members that either they accept Pakistan’s hybrid proposal or the PCB will not take part in the competition this year if it is moved from Pakistan," the PCB source said.

On Goverenment's instructions, Sethi is also looking to take some hard decisions regarding hosting Asia Cup 2023 on time and will not accept any delays from the ACC.

"Apparently, Sethi has now realized that it is time for some hard decisions and is not willing to accept any more delays from the ACC on finalization of venues and schedule for the Asia Cup. Sethi is clear now no Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, no Pakistan team in Asia Cup," the source added.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan in September while India will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 from October 5.

