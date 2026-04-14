PCB ban Blessing Muzarabani for two years after opting out of PSL for IPL 2026

Kolkata:

After going unsold in the IPL auction, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani signed a deal with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. However, after Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders following the BCCI’s guidelines, the three-time champions reached out to Muzarabani with a fresh offer. Interestingly, the Zimbabwe international didn’t waste much time and quickly penned a deal, joining the IPL for the 2026 season.

PSL authority threatened to ban Muzarabani from the competition and on Tuesday, April 14, the PCB released a statement confirming the development. Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban from participating in the competition, while Islamabad replaced him with Mustafizur.

The situation mirrors a previous case involving South Africa’s Corbin Bosch, who was handed a one-year suspension last year under comparable circumstances. Muzarabani’s penalty, however, is notably more severe.

Meanwhile, other players could also come under scrutiny. Spencer Johnson and Dasun Shanaka both withdrew from PSL arrangements this season in order to participate in the IPL. While no official ruling has been issued in their cases, similar consequences remain a possibility.

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements," read a statement from the PSL.

"The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach," it further emphasised.

Muzarabani’s impact in the IPL

Muzarabani’s impact on the field has already been felt. In just his second appearance, he produced a standout performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, claiming four wickets while conceding 41 runs. He featured in the third game against Punjab Kings, but rain played a spoilsport, while was dropped from KKR’s fourth outing against Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise is currently focusing on developing a strong batting unit, resulting in no room for a foreign pacer.

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