PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars, Muhammad Irfan Khan named captain The Pakistan Cricket Board has named Muhammad Irfan Khan as their captain for the Asia Cup Rising Stars with two more internationals in the 15-member squad. Pakistan Shaheens are placed in Group B alongside Oman, India ‘A’ and UAE.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars, which gets underway on November 14 in Doha. Out-of-favour white-ball player Muhammad Irfan Khan has been named the captain of the side that features two more Pakistan internationals in spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal.

Pakistan Shaheens (Pakistan A) are grouped in Group B alongside Oman, India 'A' and UAE, while Group A features Afghanistan 'A', Bangladesh 'A', and Hong Kong. The high-octane India A vs Pakistan A clash will take place on November 16 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Irfan, having won nine ODI and 14 T20I caps for Pakistan, leads the squad that has proven players at the under-19, Shaheens or domestic circuits and in the Pakistan Super League apart from the two other international cricketers.

This will be the seventh edition of the tournament, previously known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The previous edition was played in Oman, with Afghanistan A winning the title by beating Sri Lanka A in the final.

Pakistan Shaheens have won the tournament twice, once in 2023 by beating India A in the final, and once in 2019 by beating Bangladesh U23 in the summit clash. Meanwhile, India's U23 team won its only title in 2013 by beating Pakistan U23 in the showdown clash.

Meanwhile, India have also announced their squad for the tournament with Jitesh Sharma leading the side that also features IPL stars such as Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadehra, Ashutosh Sharma and Suyash Sharma, to name a few.

Coming to Pakistan A's schedule, they will open their campaign against Oman on November 14, before their clash against India A two days later and then their last league stage clash against the UAE side on November 18.

Pakistan Shaheens 15-member squad: Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.