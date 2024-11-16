Saturday, November 16, 2024
     
PCB announces new central contracts for senior women's cricket team, drops legendary captain

The former captain and legendary spin all-rounder Nida Dar has been excluded from the PCB's new annual contract list for the senior women's cricket team. The current captain Fatima Sana has been promoted to the top category.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2024 16:30 IST
Nida Dar
Image Source : GETTY Nida Dar misses out PCB's new central contract list

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the new annual central contracts for the senior women's cricket team on Saturday. The former captain and the star cricketer Nida Dar's name was missing in the major shake-off to revised contracts for the 2024-25 season.

“On behalf of the PCB, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Sadia Iqbal on their well-earned promotions, as well as to Tasmia Rubab for receiving the central contract for the first time," PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed. "Her inclusion and progression, as well as the return of Gull Feroza and Rameen Shamim highlight our commitment to recognising consistent performances and rewarding talent.

“The 2024-25 central contracts reflect our forward-looking strategy as we prepare for the new ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme. By further investing in established players through significantly enhanced retainers and offering clear pathways to the emerging cricketer, we aim to strike a balance between nurturing future stars and sustaining competitiveness at the highest level."

PCB's list of centrally contracted players:

Category A: Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin.

Category B: Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Category C: Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail.

Category D: Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani.

