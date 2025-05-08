PBSK vs DC head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 58 With Punjab Kings all set to take on Delhi Capitals in game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams ahead of the upcoming clash between both sides.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. Both sides will be hoping to put in a good show and move closer to the playoffs.

It is interesting to note that if Punjab Kings win the clash against Delhi Capitals, they will become the first side to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. The side currently occupies third place in the standings. With seven wins and three losses in 11 matches, Punjab will be aiming to put in another good performance against Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, DC occupies fifth place in the points table. After 11 matches, the side has won six, lost four, and one game has produced no result. They will need to win the clash against Punjab if they want to stay in the race for the playoffs. If they end up losing, it could complicate the situation for DC.

PBKS and DC head-to-head record in IPL

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have taken on each other in the IPL 33 times. Punjab Kings have won the tie 17 times, whereas Delhi Capitals have won the clash 16 times.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.

DC IPL 2025 squad: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.