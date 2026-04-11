PBKS vs SRH weather report: How will weather in New Chandigarh fare for IPL 2026 game 17?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 17th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on April 11, and both sides will aim to put in a good showing in the clash.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings are currently unbeaten in the tournament. With three matches played, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has won two games, and one game has produced no result. The finalists of the previous season occupy second place in the standings.

On the other hand, with one win and two losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in sixth place in the standings and will be hoping to improve as they take on the in-form Punjab Kings side.

New Chandigarh weather report:

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be clear by the time of the game in New Chandigarh. There is a 1 per cent chance of rain at the time of the clash, so it is anticipated that a full game will be on display for the fans in Punjab.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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