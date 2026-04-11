PBKS vs SRH: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 17

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 17 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on April 11, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

While Punjab Kings are yet to lose a game in the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad have not had the same luck. With three matches played, Punjab Kings have won two matches, and one has produced no result, and the side sits in second place in the standings.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won one game and lost two of the three games that they have played in the season and occupy sixth place in the standings. With the clash right around the corner, let us have a look at three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming game between the two sides.

Shreyas Iyer vs Jaydev Unadkat

One of the most looked-forward-to battles will be that of Shreyas Iyer and Jaydev Unadkat. The Punjab Kings skipper has been in good form of late and has scored 21 runs in three innings against Unadkat and has been dismissed twice, maintaining an average of 10.5 against the Indian bowler.

Abhishek Sharma vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Abhishek Sharma could attract many headlines with his performance in SRH’s upcoming game, and his battle with Punjab’s Yuzvendra Chahal could be one to watch. It is worth noting that Abhishek has faced Chahal across four innings, where he has scored 40 runs and has been dismissed once.

Ishan Kishan vs Arshdeep Singh

Another battle to watch out for could be between Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh. It is worth noting that Ishan Kishan has faced Arshdeep across six innings so far, where he has scored 32 runs and has been dismissed three times in the process as well.

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