PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings to stay alive in Playoffs race

Rajasthan Royals registered a win against Punjab Kings in the 66th match of IPL 2023 on Friday. In the match, RR won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, PBKS scored 187/5 (20 overs). In response, Rajasthan chased the target in 19.4 overs. In the game played at Punjab's home ground, the Sanju Samson-led team won by four wickets.

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50 (36) and Devdutt Padikkal 51 (30) hit fifty each, while Shimron Hetmyer played a knock of 46 runs and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel 10 (4) finished it off in style by smashing a six.

After the win RR are alive in the race for Playoffs their fate depends on the results of other matches. PBKS, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the tournament.

PBKS had a slow start as they kept losing wickets on regular intervals to slide to 50/4 in the seventh over before Sam Curran 49 (31) and Jitesh Sharma 44 (28) took charge and added 64 runs for the fifth wicket to guide the team close to a decent total. Towards the end, Shahrukh Khan made 41 runs off 23 balls.

Navdeep Saini (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, on the other hand, Kagiso Rabada (2/40) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals have climbed to the 5th spot on the points table with 14 points and NRR of +0.15 and Punjab Kings are at the 8th position with 12 points.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

