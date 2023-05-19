PBKS vs RR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Royals

The last leg of matches are set to start in IPL 2023 from Friday (May 19) with Punjab Kings facing Rajasthan Royals in their respective last league match. Both teams don't have their fate in their own hands and while a win will keep them alive in the competition, a playoff spot will still not be sealed for them. However, a loss will end their hopes of making it to top four. Before all the action begins, here's everything you need to know about the venue of the match - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

​Pitch Report - PBKS vs RR

Dharamsala hosted an IPL match earlier this week for the first time since 2013. The pitch was extremely flat with Punjab Kings almost chasing down 214 runs. Expect a similar pitch on offer in this game as well and the ball is likely to travel with both teams looking to stay alive in this season.

​Will Toss Matter?

If a team batting first, posts a mammoth total, then toss becomes irrelevant. But with the scores around 200 being chased quite comfortably, and given the pitch is extremely flat and dew coming into the equation, the team winning the toss is expeced to bowl first.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 6

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 137

Average 2nd Innings scores: 128

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 200/3 (19.4 Ov) by SA vs IND

Highest score chased - 200/3 (19.4 Ov) by SA vs IND

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

