PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match Punjab Kings are eying a hat-trick of wins as they head to their home in Mullanpur to face Rajasthan Royals in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025. PBKS defeated the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in their first two matches.

Punjab Kings head to their home in Mullanpur after making a brilliant start to the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Being called minnows all these years in the Indian cash-rich league, PBKS have seemingly built a squad that can go a long way. After winning their opening two matches, PBKS eye a hat-trick of wins.

Standing on their way are the Rajasthan Royals, who have not had a good start to their season with one win in their three matches. Their lack of all-rounders and overseas batters have hurt them, and they would want to keep the momentum they got by beating Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter.

What better way can there be for RR to keep the winning run going than with the return of Sanju Samson in his full role? Samson, who played as an impact substitute in the first three games due to his finger surgery, has been cleared to keep wickets from this match onwards. With his wicketkeeping role, Samson will also lead the Royals from now onwards, taking back the reins from stand-in captain Riyan Parag.

Ahead of all the action, here is the Dream11 prediction for today's match between PBKS and RR.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 18, PBKS vs RR

Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Rana, Wansindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag, Marco Jansen, Jofra Archer, Arshdeep Singh

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash