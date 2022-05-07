Follow us on Image Source : IPL PBKS are all set to take on RR on Saturday, May 7

RR vs PBKS Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Rajasthan vs Punjab

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2022, Match No. 52

Saturday, 3:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Details

Batting friendly conditions Swing in the first few overs Average 1st innings total in T20s: 194

Dream 11 for RR vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone,Shimron Hetmyer, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Probable Playing XI for RR vs PBKS

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 7th May

At what time does RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the RR vs PBKS the 52nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal