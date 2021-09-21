PBKS vs RR: Arshdeep Singh takes fifer, becomes third youngest to achieve the feat in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Arshdeep Singh takes fifer, becomes third-youngest to achieve the feat in IPL

The pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami restricted Rajasthan Royals to 185/10 in their opening match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. Experienced Shami picked two wickets in the 19th over before young Arshdeep scalped three in the 20th to bundle Rajasthan out for 185 in Dubai.

The 22-year-old Arshdeep finished with his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s - 5/32. He also became the third Punjab Kings bowler to register an IPL five-for. He also became the third-youngest to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL, achieving the feat at the age of 22 years and 228 days.

The only bowler apart from Arshdeep to record a fifer against Rajasthan is current Punjab head coach Anil Kumble. The legendary spin bowler had registered 5/5 in IPL 2009.

Arshdeep now also has the third-most wickets (11) among Indians in the last two seasons in the death overs behind Mohammed Shami (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (13).

For Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (49), Evin Lewis (36) and Liam Livingstone (25) set the base for the middle and lower order. Mahipal Lomror then chipped in with a quick-fire 43 to help his side put up a competitive total.

Shami also complemented Arshdeep, recording impressive bowling figures of 3/21 while Ishan Porel and Harpreet Brar picked a wicket each.