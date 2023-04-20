PBKS vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis shine as Bangalore defeat Punjab in Mohali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangalore beat Punjab

PBKS vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis starred as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings in the 27th match of IPL 2023. RCB returned to winning ways after their loss in the previous outing against Chennai Super Kings. For his 4/21, Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award.

Bangalore scored 154 runs in the first innings and the bowlers then starred, led by Mohammed Siraj, who took four wickets. However, PBKS were in the chase until they had Prabhsimran and Jitesh Sharma in the middle.

RCB bowlers jolt PBKS

RCB bowlers jolted PBKS batters with regular strikes. Mohammed Siraj sent back Atharva Taide in the first over before Hasaranga doubled the trouble for PBKS by sending Matthew Short in the 3rd. PBKS lost Livingstone soon and they were 43/4 after 5.3.

Prabhsimran, Jitesh keep PBKS in the hunt

Meanwhile, Prabhsimran held one end up and kept his team in the hunt. The two notched a 54-run stand before Prabhsimran fell. But Jitesh Sharma kept the scoreboard ticking. He amassed 11 and 13 runs from the 15th and 16th over to bring the equation down to 37 needed off 24.

Harshal, Siraj nail the final blow

However, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj brought RCB back then. Harshal's 7-run over in the 17th sent PBKS under some pressure. Siraj then took the wickets of Brar and Ellis and Harshal got the final wicket of the match in the form of Jitesh.

