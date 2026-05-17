PBKS vs RCB LIVE cricket score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to solidify playoffs spot

Dharamsala:

Punjab Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 61st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala and both teams will be looking to put in a good show. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings will be coming into the game on the back of five straight losses in the tournament. The side sits in fourth place in the standings and another loss could spell trouble for the side. Shreyas Iyer's men will look to break the jinx and register a win after straight losses.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. The side sits in first place in the standings with 16 points to their name, and another win would mean the world for the defending champions.