PBKS vs RCB Live score, IPL 2025: Punjab and Bengaluru face in return fixture in Mullanpur

PBKS vs RCB Live score, IPL 2025: Punjab and Bengaluru face in return fixture in MullanpurPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: IPL 2025 has officially entered its second half and the return fixtures have also begun. PBKS and RCB, within 48 hours after they last faced, will lock horns yet again. PBKS won the previous faceoff and RCB will be looking to avenge for the defeat. Both teams are in the top half of the points table but RCB will be desperate for two points as four teams are now sitting on 10 points. It will certainly be a thrilling game between the two teams at Mullanpur. Follow all the live updates from PBKS vs RCB clash:
