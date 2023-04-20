PBKS vs RCB: Injury update on Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazlewood

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan missed Punjab's previous match.

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mohali. Both teams are in desperate need for two points with Punjab winning three matches while RCB have won two. Both teams' season has been marred with injuries as Punjab Kings's skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed the previous game due to a shoulder injury while Liam Livingstone is not fully fit despite arriving late. On the other hand, RCB have their own issues in the bowling department with Reece Topley getting ruled out after the first match itself.

Meanwhile, they are fretting over Josh Hazlewood's injury who is in the final stages of rehabilitation but is not match fit to play for RCB. Ahead of PBKS vs RCB, here's the injury update of three injured cricketers from both teams:

Shikhar Dhawan, according to ESPNCricinfo, underwent a fitness test on the eve of the game and it is not yet clear if he is fit enough to take the field in this game.

Liam Livingstone arrived in India approximately a week ago but it has been understood that he sustained a hamstring injury while batting in the nets. However, Liviingtstone is expected to recover and might be available for the RCB clash. However, nothing is confirmed yet. In case Livingstone is fit, PBKS will have to fret over his place in the playing XI with Sikandar Raza winning the player of the match in the previous game. Matthew Short might have to make way for him in that case.

Josh Hazlewood is still not completely fit and he is unlikely to be available for the PBKS clash.

Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C),Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

