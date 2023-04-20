Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PBKS vs RCB: Injury update on Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazlewood

PBKS vs RCB: Injury update on Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in desperate need for two points but will these players be fit?

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2023 11:13 IST
IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan missed Punjab's previous match.

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mohali. Both teams are in desperate need for two points with Punjab winning three matches while RCB have won two. Both teams' season has been marred with injuries as Punjab Kings's skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed the previous game due to a shoulder injury while Liam Livingstone is not fully fit despite arriving late. On the other hand, RCB have their own issues in the bowling department with Reece Topley getting ruled out after the first match itself.

Meanwhile, they are fretting over Josh Hazlewood's injury who is in the final stages of rehabilitation but is not match fit to play for RCB. Ahead of PBKS vs RCB, here's the injury update of three injured cricketers from both teams:

Shikhar Dhawan, according to ESPNCricinfo, underwent a fitness test on the eve of the game and it is not yet clear if he is fit enough to take the field in this game.

Liam Livingstone arrived in India approximately a week ago but it has been understood that he sustained a hamstring injury while batting in the nets. However, Liviingtstone is expected to recover and might be available for the RCB clash. However, nothing is confirmed yet. In case Livingstone is fit, PBKS will have to fret over his place in the playing XI with Sikandar Raza winning the player of the match in the previous game. Matthew Short might have to make way for him in that case.

Josh Hazlewood is still not completely fit and he is unlikely to be available for the PBKS clash.

Probable XIs

Related Stories
RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants hold Rajasthan Royals at their home, beat table toppers by 10 runs

RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants hold Rajasthan Royals at their home, beat table toppers by 10 runs

IPL 2023: DC call up Priyam Garg and Abhimanyu Easwaran for trials amidst winless season so far

IPL 2023: DC call up Priyam Garg and Abhimanyu Easwaran for trials amidst winless season so far

RR vs LSG: Did Kevin Pietersen really call KL Rahul's batting 'boring' in powerplay? Here's truth

RR vs LSG: Did Kevin Pietersen really call KL Rahul's batting 'boring' in powerplay? Here's truth

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C),Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News