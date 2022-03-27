IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIMatch Details
PBKS vs RCB, 3rd Match of IPL 2022
Sunday, March 27
7:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Probable Playing XI PBKS vs RCB
Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan / Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey / Finn Allen, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma / Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Siraj
Dream 11 Team for PBKS vs RCB
Anuj Rawat, Jitesh Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Virat Kohli, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)
Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 online?
Hotstar
When is the PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022?
At what time PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 start?
Where is the PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Full Squad
RCB
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul
PBKS
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.