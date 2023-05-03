PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan lead Mumbai Indians to register comprehensive win over Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai defeat Punjab

PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan laid a brilliant platform for Mumbai Indians in their reverse fixture against Punjab Kings to clinch the match by 6 wickets. MI faced PBKS in their 9th match of the tournament and chased down the massive target of 215 runs with ease. Mumbai go on 6th spot in the points table and join the 10-point traffic jam in the points table.

Mumbai were given the same target in their reverse fixture against Punjab. They were asked to chase 215 at Punjab's home. Meanwhile, they did not start well as Rohit Sharma registered a three-ball duck. Meanwhile, the other opener Kishan and the impact player Suryakumar Yadav first stabilised MI's innings and also launched an attack on the opposition. While, Yadav scored a 31-ball 66, Kishan smashed 75 off 41 balls. However, when the duo got out, Punjab sensed a comeback, only to receive setback by Tilak Varma and Tim David.

