PBKS vs MI pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play for IPL 2025 clash? Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in less than 48 hours after suffering a close defeat against the Delhi Capitals. A top-two spot is on the line and following the results in the last few days, both teams have a great opportunity to get one step closer to making it to the final.

Jaipur:

The knockouts have probably begun, following the Gujarat Titans' loss to the Chennai Super Kings, each of the teams qualified now is three wins away from the title. Punjab Kings lock horns against the Mumbai Indians in the first big game at the business end. With the playoffs in operation, top two finish becomes vital and hence, the Monday clash is extraordinarily crucial for either of the two teams to make that attempt. A defeat on Monday will mean an eliminator appearance for one of Punjab Kings or the Mumbai Indians, and both teams will be keen to tick their second win of the season in Jaipur off the list.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Pitch Report

Jaipur has surprisingly been a high-scoring venue in the ongoing IPL season. Just less than 48 hours ago, 206 was chased quite comfortably. Rajasthan Royals had made a mockery of the 210-run target against the Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings have scored 200-plus twice in both the games they have played, while Mumbai Indians too plundered close to 220 runs in their only outing against the Royals. With the weather subsiding after a night of dust storm, sand storm and showers, it is expected to be yet another high-scoring night in the Pink City.

In six games at the venue so far, thrice the team batting first has won, while on the other three occasions, team chasing has won. If it's a belter yet again, batting first might not be a bad option, something which the Mumbai Indians have done in the last couple of games against the Rajasthan Royals and recently the Delhi Capitals. But yes, teams have to be wary of the pitch staying the same throughout and hence, might have to account for that and maybe get those 15-20 runs extra.

A 220 total definitely looks daunting compared to anything around 200. If the team which bats under pressure to get to 220 generally succumbs to it and hence, the captains take a safer call to bowl first. However, if anything, Punjab Kings have set a benchmark in how to set targets this season having chosen to bat first on several occasions and being successful. Mumbai Indians won't mind either, but with the pitch expected to play really good, expect Punjab to bat first again.