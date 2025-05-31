PBKS vs MI pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? Punjab Kings will play Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The winner of the match will progress to the final to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The losing team, on the other hand, will be eliminated from the competition.

Ahmedabad :

Punjab Kings will play Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shreyas Iyer-led team suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 and thus, they need to bounce back strongly to cement their place in the final of the tournament. Mumbai, on the other hand, beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to progress to Qualifier 2.

The Hardik Pandya-led side produced a compact performance as both the batting and bowling departments had a phenomenal outing. Jonny Bairstow, who was playing his first match in the IPL 2025 against Gujarat, got going and made 47 before being dismissed. Former captain Rohit Sharma, however, kept going and played a fine innings of 80 runs. The middle order too lived up to the expectations as Mumbai posted 228 runs on the board.

Their bowlers had a strong outing too and if they manage to keep up with the momentum, Punjab might be in some trouble. Their batters were in a state of bother in the last game and that needs to change for the team to qualify for their first final in 11 years. Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas have been incredible for them this season and that needs to continue. They missed the service of Yuzvendra Chahal in the previous match and he might be key in Qualifier 2.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium usually favours the batters. It is a high-scoring ground and the trend is likely to continue. Bowling first will be ideal as rain can play a spoilsport during the match. Dew is also expected to be present and that will allow the batters to dominate in the second innings. Anything over 210 runs can be considered a good total.