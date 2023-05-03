PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai in Mohali

This is a clash between two great Indian openers. Dhawan and Rohit were been a nemsis when they batted together for India. Meanwhile, this IPL they will face each other again and things are now getting tense as we are into the latter stages of the league stage.

A win will take PBKS to 12 points and in top 4 at least, while an MI win will bring them to the 10-point traffic jam in the points table.