  PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai in Mohali
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings lock horns against Mumbai Indians. Dhawan's men will look to make a double over Rohit's troops in Mohali. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 18:56 IST
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 46th match of IPL 2023. Both MI and PBKS are currently in the bottom half of the points table with PBKS being at 6th, while MI occupying the 7th spot. Punjab have 5 wins in 9 games, whereas Mumbai have 4 victories in 8 matches. PBKS will look to go in the top 4, while MI will be aiming to join the 10-point jam in the middle of the chart.

  May 03, 2023 6:56 PM (IST)

    Pitch report by Simon Katich

    We will be playing on pitch number 4, this is one of the highest scoring venues. It's the same track that was used for PBKS vs RCB game. There's some good covering of grass, but there are some bad patches. It might be two-paced. Teams winning the toss shall chase here

  May 03, 2023 6:53 PM (IST)

    Squads of both teams

    PBKS squad:

    Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar

    MI squad:

    Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh , Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

  May 03, 2023 6:41 PM (IST)

    What are we up tonight

    This is a clash between two great Indian openers. Dhawan and Rohit were been a nemsis when they batted together for India. Meanwhile, this IPL they will face each other again and things are now getting tense as we are into the latter stages of the league stage. 

    A win will take PBKS to 12 points and in top 4 at least, while an MI win will bring them to the 10-point traffic jam in the points table.

  May 03, 2023 6:30 PM (IST)

    Punjab host Mumbai in Mohali

    Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match number 46 in IPL 2023. Dhawan's Punjab face Rohit's Mumbai in the reverse fixture between the two teams. FYI (For your information), when they last met each other Punjab edged past Mumbai as they defended 214 by just 13 runs at Wankhede. The Mumbai boys will be having this in mind and look to redeem themselves tonight. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.

