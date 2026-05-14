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PBKS vs MI LIVE cricket score: Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The stage is set for the 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, Punjab Kings will be taking on Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Image Source : PTI
Dharamsala:

The 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 will see Punjab Kings taking on Mumbai Indians. The two sides will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and while Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the tournament, Punjab Kings are still in the race for the playoffs. The 2025 finalists find themselves in fourth place in the standings with 13 points in 11 matches, and they will aim to put in their best performance as they will hope to stay in the race for the top four. 

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will have no pressure on their heads. The five-time champions have already been eliminated from the tournament, and they will hope to register a consolation win as they take on Punjab Kings. Notably, Punjab Kings have experienced a dip in their form in the season, and coming on the back of consecutive losses, the side will hope for significant improvement as they take on the out of form Mumbai Indians. 

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Cricket Ipl IPL 2026 Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians
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