PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings got a lifeline after finishing in the top two, having had an awful day in the first qualifier against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. However, now there are no second chances as the Kings take on the high-flying Mumbai Indians, who beat Gujarat Titans in the eliminator.

Ahmedabad :

It's probably the biggest match for the Punjab Kings franchise in 11 years in the IPL, since the final of the 2014 edition. The Kings qualified for the playoffs after 11 seasons and topped the table, to rightfully have a second bite at the cherry for a place in the final. If Punjab Kings can brush aside the first qualifier as a bad day, they will be better served as the Mumbai Indians challenge awaits them in the second.

Punjab Kings haven't lost two games in a row this season, Mumbai Indians have lost all their previous five matches in Ahmedabad and Shreyas Iyer and Co just beat the five-time champions rather comprehensively in their final league stage game at the start of the week in Jaipur, so odds are stacked in the Men in Red's favour. However, the Mumbai Indians are in red-hot form beating one of the best teams in the competition in the eliminator.

With the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson hitting the ground running, Mumbai Indians didn't have to deal with having to start everything all over again, which the Titans had to after Jos Buttler became unavailable. For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be available having last played on May 18 due to a finger injury while Mumbai Indians sweat on Deepak Chahar and Gleeson's fitness, who too sustained a hamstring strain while bowling the final over of the innings against the Titans.

Mumbai Indians have the momentum but the Punjab Kings also can't be taken lightly. Who starts as favourites? Your guess is as good as ours...

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, PBKS vs MI

Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Josh Inglis, Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh (c)

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson/Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar