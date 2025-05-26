PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in Jaipur Like the other two qualified teams, Punjab Kings too were rendered a lifeline after the Gujarat Titans' couple of defeats. If they overcome the Mumbai Indians challenge on Monday in their final league stage clash, they will have a straight shot at finishing in the top two.

Jaipur:

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians lock horns in what will be a straight shootout for a spot in the first qualifier in Mullanpur. The two teams have had quite different pathways to the playoffs with Punjab Kings staying consistent throughout the season while Mumbai Indians recovered from a horrendous start to win six games in a row to make it through to the playoffs before a blip against the Gujarat Titans, who now seem to be struggling having lost a couple.

It has been a strange week with eliminated teams easily thumping the ones who have qualified and now it has come to the Jaipur clash on Monday, a straight 1/2-3/4 place playoff. The Kings will be without a couple of their key players in Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have been tremendous to the side's bowling unit. While Chahal is likely to come back into the playoffs, Jansen has left the PBKS camp ahead of the WTC final. With the bowling already struggling, Punjab Kings will have a herculean task on their hands to stop the in-form Mumbai Indians' batting line-up.

Kyle Jamieson will likely come in straightaway for the Kings while Mumbai Indians wouldn't tinker with their combination, especially with three of their overseas stars set to leave after the Monday game. Mumbai Indians almost played a perfect game against the Delhi Capitals but by the looks of it, there is some sort of overdependence on Suryakumar Yadav for the five-time champions, hence it will be crucial for the likes of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya to come to the party on Monday.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 69, PBKS vs MI

Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ryan Rickelton, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Shashank Singh

Probable Playing XIIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar/Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah