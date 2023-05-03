PBKS vs MI: Why Riley Meredith is not playing for Mumbai Indians in game against Punjab Kings?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riley Meredith misses out for MI in game against PBKS

PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings lock horns against each other in the 46th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali. Rohit's MI and Dhawan's PBKS are up against each other for the second time this season and face each other when the race for the top four is heating up. Meanwhile, both Mumbai and Punjab decided to make a few changes to their playing XI.

Punjab have brought in Matthew Short and Nathan Ellis in for Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide. Meanwhile, Mumbai have roped in debutant Akash Madhwal in for Riley Meredith.

Why Meredith is not playing?

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. He made one change to his playing XI as Meredith was rested out and Akash Madhwal came in for him. Rohit stated that Meredith is injured. It's crucial to keep the balance right, we have played enough IPL games and we know things can change quickly. You can see how tight the table is currently. It's important to focus on what we can do as a unit. It's all about coming fresh into the game and trying to execute your plans. We have one change, Merdith is injured Akash Madwal replaces him.

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

PBKS' Playing XI:

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News