PBKS vs MI Ahmedabad weather report: Playing conditions, what happens after further rain interruptions? The start of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 clash at the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 was delayed due to rain, and let us have a look at the weather report for the rest of the game and the playing conditions.

Ahmedabad :

The Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has hit a major roadblock. Being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1, rain came down heavily at the stadium just after the toss, delaying the proceedings quite a bit.

With the game all set to kick off now, many have been wondering if rain could play further spoilsport in the game. It is worth noting that while the rain stopped two hours after the toss, there is a 6 per cent chance of it coming back at 10 pm, 11 pm, and 12 am.

The game was restarted at 9:45 pm as the rain settled. As of now, there will be a 10-minute innings break. 9.45 pm to 11:15 pm is the slot for the first innings. 11:15 to 11:25 will be the innings, whereas the second innings will be held from 11:25 pm to 12:55 am.

Mumbai Indians would hope that there is no more rain at the venue and a fair game is conducted between the two teams. It is interesting to note that if the game had been washed out, Punjab Kings would have qualified for the IPL 2025 final due to their superior positioning in the points table.

Notably, Punjab are playing Qualifier 2 of the competition after they lost Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side made quick work of Punjab, bundling them out for 101 runs and winning the game by eight wickets, reaching their first IPL final in nine years.

As for Mumbai Indians, the side finished in fourth place in the standings and took on Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the tournament. Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings and limited Punjab to a score of 208, winning the game and making their way into Qualifier 2.