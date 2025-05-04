PBKS vs LSG weather report: Will rain affect IPL 2025 clash between Punjab and Lucknow in Dharamsala? Dharamsala will be host to an in-form Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants, who are on a downward slump, having lost three matches in a row. The Kings will hope to put aside their injury woes and string together a couple of wins to put one door in qualification for the playoffs.

Dharamsala:

It's a hilly battle in Dharamsala as old teammates Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant face off with the Punjab Kings set to begin their three-game mountain leg against the Lucknow Super Giants. The home venue in Mullanpur hasn't been as auspicious for the Punjab Kings in the IPL in the last couple of seasons and injury concerns haven't helped their last push to get through to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. However, small ground, good surface in Dharamsala will suit the Punjab Kings with destiny very much in their own hands.

However, overcast skies and some rain welcomed both teams in Dharamsala. The rains in the mountains are not heavy but because of the altitude, they tend to be frequent and both the teams and the fans taking the journey all the way to the scenic ground are not disappointed.

As per AccuWeather and live reports from the venue, it is currently raining in Dharamsala, however, the forecast is set to get better as the day progresses. There are a couple of showers on the horizon until 3-4 PM on Sunday in Dharamsala, but are expected to subside come 6 PM, 1.5 hours before the start time. The probability of precipitation remains at a low of five per cent from 7 PM to 11 PM, hence, there is every chance of a result, but there might be an interruption or two.

The mountain rains are more often than sudden, but they are not long-lasting and hence, even if there are delays, they will be short. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Dharamsala are set to hover around 27 and 14 degrees, while it will remain cloudy through the day. Since there is rain around, both captains will be inclined to bowl first, especially since both teams are stacked with gun batters and structurally would be comfortable when there is a score in front, as mountains come calling in the IPL.