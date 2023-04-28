PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan's Punjab lock horns against Rahul's Lucknow

Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2023 16:45 IST
Punjab face Lucknow in Mohali
PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings lock horns against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the 38th match of IPL 2023. Both LSG and PBKS have 4 wins in 7 games each and look to get a 5th in their bag. PBKS are coming off a close win against Mumbai Indians, while LSG are coming off a shock defeat against Gujarat Titans. LSG sit on 4th in the points table, while PBKS are on 6th in the tally. The last time they faced each other in IPL 2023, PBKS edged past LSG in Lucknow.

    Squads of PBKS and LSG

    PBKS' squad:

    Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

    LSG's squad:

    KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

