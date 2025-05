Live PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score: PBKS 2 down, Prabhsimran-Shreyas Iyer key Game 54 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Punjab Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides face off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and both teams will hope for a good showing.

Dharamsala: Game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Punjab Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides will lock horns at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4. With both teams well in the race for playoffs qualification, the two teams will be hoping to put in a good showing in the upcoming match. Match Scorecard

Live updates :PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab hope to edge closer to playoff qualification against Lucknow Auto Refresh Refresh 100 up for PBKS Punjab Kings have completed 100 runs in the first 10 overs! Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer are standing strong at the crease. LSG need wickets as soon as possible.

Powerplay done! Prabhsimran Singh is proving to be troublesome for Lucknow Super Giants here. After 6 overs, the score reads 66-2.

OUT!! Josh Inglis is OUT!! Akash Singh has dismissed him but Inglis played a cameo of 30 runs off 14 balls.

4 overs done! Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis are standing strong at the crease here. After 4 overs, PBKS are on a score of 44 runs with the loss of one wicket.

1 down! Priyansh Arya has departed already! Akash Singh takes the first wicket of the game PBKS now 2-1.

Openers out in the middle! Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are out in the middle, PBKS will hope for a good start to the game here. Akash Singh is bowling the first over.

Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Toss Update Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

WELCOME! The stage is set for game 54 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Both sides will be hoping to put in a good performance in the upcoming game.