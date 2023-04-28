PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants smash second highest total in IPL history, breach a record after 10 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LSG registers massive score in IPL 2023

PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants displayed carnage in their match against Punjab Kings. KL Rahul's side smashed the second-highest total ever in IPL when they scored a massive 257/5 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. They have also breached a special milestone in the history of the tournament.

LSG batted superbly in the first innings as they sent PBKS bowlers all around the park. Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran, all were in a punishing mood. Stoinis topped the scoring sheets with his blasting 40-ball 72. Mayers also hit a fifty, while Pooran and Badoni fell a little short of the half-ton.

Notably, this is the second-highest total in IPL history and the highest of the season. The highest-ever score made in IPL belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 263 in 2013 against Pune Warriors India.

Highest scores in IPL history:

RCB vs PWI, Bangalore, 2013 - 263/5

LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023 - 257/5

RCB vs GL, Bangalore, 2016 - 248/3

CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010 - 246/5

KKR vs PBKS, Indore, 2018 - 245/6

Notably, LSG have also achieved another special milestone. A 250-plus total has been registered only for the second time and the first after 10 years.

PBKS Playing XI:

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

