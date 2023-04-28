PBKS vs LSG: Head-to-head Details, here's how Punjab and Lucknow fare against each other

Follow us on Image Source : AP Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Head-to-head details

PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are set to face each other in the 38th match of IPL 2023 on Friday. After losing their previous game, LSG will travel to their PBKS home ground and will want to bounce back with a won. On the other hand, PBKS who won their previous match will want to continue with the momentum. As this contest awaits to be kicked off, let's have a look at the head-to-head records and the recent meetings of both teams in IPL.

PBKS vs LSG head-to-head details

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other 2 times in IPL history. Out of these, both teams have won 1 match each. The two have not played a no-result or a tied game between them.

Total Matches Played: 2

PBKS Won: 1

LSG Won: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score by PBKS: 161

Lowest Score by PBKS: 133

Highest Score by LSG: 159

Lowest Score by LSG: 159

PBKS vs LSG in the last 2 IPL games

Their previous match was in the ongoing season where PBKS won by 2 wickets. The other match was played in the 2022 edition of the tournament when LSG won by 20 runs.

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Latest Cricket News