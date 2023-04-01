PBKS vs KKR, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming

Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the Indian Premier League on the 1st of April, Saturday. Both teams will want to begin their campaigns at the IPL 2023 on high-note by registering a win.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the PBKS vs KKR 2nd Match IPL 2023?

Saturday, 1st of April

At what time does PBKS vs KKR 2nd Match of IPL 2023 start?

3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the PBKS vs KKR 2nd Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Where can you watch PBKS vs KKR 2nd Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch PBKS vs KKR 2nd Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

