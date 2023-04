After having a below-average season in the IPL 2022, PBKS and KKR look for a good IPL 2023. The teams are new-look with new captains and new coaches. Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKs, while Nitish Rana will captain the side in Shreyas Iyer's absence. Toss coming at 3 PM as I Varun Malik, take you across this second game of the tournament.