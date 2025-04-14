PBKS vs KKR head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 31 With Punjab Kings all set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming game 31 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head record of both teams ahead of the high octane clash.

Game 31 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides will lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 15. Both sides have had a balanced start to the season so far.

Kolkata Knight RIders have played six games in the IPL 2025 so far, and the defending champions have gone on to win three matches, and lost their remaining three clashes. The three-time champions currently occupy fifth place in the standings with six points to their name.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings occupy sixth place in the standings and are just behind Kolkata. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the side has won three matches and lost two in the five that they have played so far. After losing their last few games, Punjab will be hoping to improve and get back to winning ways as they take on the defending champions.

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have taken on each other in the IPL 33 times so far, Kings have registered 12 times, whereas Kolkata have won the clash 21 times. With the upcoming game, both teams will hope for a good performance against each other.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.

KKR IPL 2025 squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mooen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.