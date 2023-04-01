PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 2 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will lock horns in their opening match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. While PBKS finished at 6th position in the previous edition of IPL, KKR finished at number 7.

Ahead of the match, let's look at the Dream XI of both teams for the 2nd match of IPL 2023:

Match Details

Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match No. 2 of IPL 2023

Saturday, 3:30 PM

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Dream 11 for PBKS vs KKR

Wicket Keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson

Full Squad

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

