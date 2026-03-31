PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Punjab and Gujarat lock horns in opener in Mullanpur

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in an exciting IPL 2026 clash, with both teams aiming to build early momentum in the tournament. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, come into the contest with confidence after a strong 2025 season where they finished as runners-up. Their batting unit looks explosive, with Indian batters having performed very well last season. On the other hand, GT, captained by Shubman Gill, boast a well-balanced squad known for its consistency. Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler are their batting pillars, while the bowling unit features the likes of Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

The pitch is expected to favour batters, with good bounce and carry likely to assist stroke play. However, bowlers who vary their pace and hit the right lengths can still make an impact, especially in the death overs. Dew could also play a role in the second innings, making chasing a preferred option for the team winning the toss. For PBKS, the key will be to counter GT’s disciplined bowling attack and capitalise on scoring opportunities in the powerplay. Meanwhile, GT will look to maintain their composure and execute their plans with precision. With both sides featuring match-winners across departments, fans can expect a closely fought encounter filled with high-quality cricket and crucial moments that could swing the game either way.