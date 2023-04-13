PBKS vs GT IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 18th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: After suffering defeats in their previous matches, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings face each other in a bid to come back to winning ways. The Titans won their opening two games against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, before going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the third. Meanwhile, the Kings registered victories against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game. Now let's see who makes the most out of this, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the PBKS vs GT, 18th Match IPL 2023?

PBKS vs GT match 18 will be played on Thursday, 13th of April

At what time does PBKS vs GT, the 18th Match of IPL 2023 start?

PBKS vs GT match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the PBKS vs GT, 18th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

PBKS vs GT match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Where can you watch the PBKS vs GT match, the 18th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch PBKS vs GT, the 18th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Punjab Kings Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Raj Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

