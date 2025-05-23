PBKS vs DC pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play in IPL 2025 match 66? Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals in match 66 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Punjab would be eyeing a win, which will boost their chance to finish in the top 2, while Delhi will be hoping to finish the season on a high note.

Jaipur:

Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals on May 24 in the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Delhi, after a loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous match, are out of the playoffs race. Punjab, on the other hand, have a fantastic opportunity to seal their place in the top two, after Gujarat Titans suffered a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will also have the service of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Xavier Bartlett in the business end of the tournament. They arrived late in India after its restart, but it needs to be seen if these cricketers come straight back into the team. Inglis was in fine form before leaving for Australia and there’s a huge possibility of the keeper-batter replacing Mitch Owens against Delhi.

On the other hand, Axar Patel’s fitness is a matter of concern for Delhi. The all-rounder missed the previous game owing to illness and it's unclear whether he will be fit for the game against Punjab. In his absence, Faf du Plessis led the side. Meanwhile, there are plenty of areas that the team needs to address before playing Punjab. Bowling has been a huge concern. Mitchell Starc’s absence has hurt the team and Mukesh Kumar hasn’t been in his usual form. They might even consider bringing back T Natarajan against Punjab.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Pitch Report

Just like most other pitches in India these days, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers heavy assistance to the batters. A high-scoring game is expected. Bowling first will be ideal as the dew can play a part in the second innings. Anything over 190 runs can be considered a good total. The pacers may get some benefit with the new ball.