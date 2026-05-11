PBKS vs DC Pitch Report: How will surface at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala play?

Dharamsala:

Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals in their forthcoming IPL 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 11. Notably, the Shreyas Iyer-led side arrives at their second home venue needing momentum badly after slipping into a three-match losing streak.

Their campaign had looked smooth during the opening half of the tournament, but recent setbacks have exposed areas that still require urgent attention. Batting has largely held together, except for the collapse against Gujarat Titans, though opponents have increasingly targeted Priyansh Arya with short-pitched bowling, while Prabhsimran Singh has struggled lately.

The middle order, however, has shown signs of promise. Cooper Connolly’s century against Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened his growing reputation in his debut IPL season, while Suryansh Shedge has also contributed positively in limited opportunities.

Punjab’s larger concern remains the bowling attack. Missed catches have hurt them repeatedly, but the dip in form from Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh has added further pressure, especially heading into conditions in Dharamsala that traditionally favour high-scoring matches.

On the other hand, Delhi enter the contest with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. A strong opening week now feels distant, with inconsistent performances leaving them with little margin for error. Their poor net run-rate has only complicated matters further and captain Axar Patel has already hinted at rotating the squad and offering chances to players waiting on the sidelines.

That situation could make Delhi a dangerous opponent. With expectations fading, the freedom to play without pressure may allow them to disrupt Punjab’s push to return to winning ways.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, Pitch Report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will heavily support the batters. It’s a high-scoring venue and given how well the batting sides of both teams have been in recent times, a classic contest is expected. Meanwhile, there’s a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and hence, bowling first will be ideal in the evening. Anything above 225 runs could be a good total on the board.

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