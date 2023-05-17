PBKS vs DC: This former Pakistan player became Player of the Match last time IPL game was held in Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Punjab vs Hyderabad

PBKS vs DC: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is set to host its first game in IPL after a gap of 10 years. The HPCA Stadium, which is one of the most beautiful cricket venues in the world, will host the crunch game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 17. The ground was renovated after there were some bare patches on the outfield.

Meanwhile, the last IPL game played here was way back in 2013. The contest was between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians. There is an interesting fact regarding that game a former Pakistan player was chosen as the Player of the Match. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood had an outing to remember when he played the game for KXIP.

He was the side's top-scorer with 80 runs from 44 balls as he helped a struggling Punjab side post a decent 183-run total on the board. Meanwhile, he returned with the figures of 4-24-2 while defending the target.

Notably, Pakistan players played in the Indian cash-rich league only in the first season of it in 2008. But Mahmood had acquired British citizenship and entered the IPL auction as an English Player. He played in the Indian tournament in 2012, 2013, and 2015. Mahmood played for Punjab in 2012 and 2013 before going to Kolkata for the 2015 season.

Also, this game was Adam Gilchrist's final IPL game as the legendary Australian wicketkeeper retired from the tournament. The game was KXIP's final league stage game and even though they won it by 50 runs, the Kings did not qualify for the playoffs. Indeed, Mumbai booked a top-two qualification spot and faced Chennai in the first qualifier.

