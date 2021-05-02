Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on resurgent Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Punjab franchise are coming off a big win over the strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, winning the match by 34 runs. Punjab's bowling looks good especially with the inclusion of Harpreet Brar. They now have a finger spinner along with a wrist spinner in Ravi Bishnoi.

DC, however, will be tough with their power-packed batting. Punjab Kings will hope that Mohammed Shami uses some of his swing to get rid of the in-form Prithvi Shaw early. DC's batting goes very deep and it will be a challenge for PBKS. Punjab batting too will have their hands full against a strong DC bowling line-up.

As the two sides meet with Punjab looking to deny Delhi the double, let's take a look at PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

Both keepers, both skipper, and both have been in decent form this season. Rahul has scored 331 runs this season 331 runs in 243 balls at a strike rate of 136.2. He has been exceptional in the middle overs where his strike rate shoots up to 148. Pant, on the other hand, has added 199 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 131.8.

Batsman: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle

It is difficult to look beyond these three given their imperious form in IPL 2021. Besides them, Mayank Agarwal can be considered if fit to play. Dawid Malan can also be picked if added to the playing XI. Shimron Hetmyer can be the fourth addition.

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel

Slow left-arm orthodox have been among the best bowling options this season. Marcus Stoinis had scored an unbeaten 13-ball 27 against Punjab in the previous game.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Harpreet Brar

Avesh has been Delhi's top wicket-taker this season with 13 strikes in seven games. Brar had made a massive impact in his first game this season, picking the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, to finish with 3/19 against RCB. Bishnoi has conceded at 4.38 runs per over this season. Last season, Bishnoi had conceded at 6.57 runs per over against Delhi and at 7.35 against their lefties, including the prized wicket of Pant, who only managed a run-a-ball 20.

(With IANS inputs)