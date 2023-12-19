Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PBKS list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Punjab Kings after signing Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw

PBKS list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Punjab Kings after signing Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw

After failing to sign Rachin Ravindra, Punjab Kings signed Indian pace bowler Harshal Patel for INR 11.75 and surprisingly spent INR 4.2 crore on English bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes in the Indian Premier League auction 2024 on December 19.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 22:39 IST
Sanjay Bangar and Preity Zinta at IPL 2024 auction
Image Source : IPL Sanjay Bangar and Preity Zinta at IPL 2024 auction

Cricket fans witnessed a never-seen-before battle at the Indian Premier League player auction as ten teams spent INR 230.45 crore to sign 72 players on Tuesday, December 19. Teams went all guns blazing to break the all-time record for the most expensive signings in history two times in the IPL auction 2024 in Dubai.

Punjab Kings, who finished the 2023 edition in the eighth position, significantly strengthened their squad with quality buys at the 2024 auction. They entered the auction with INR 29.01 crore after releasing only five players from their previous squad.

Shikhar Dhawan-led team's first bid came for New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra but they surprisingly pulled out of the race quite early. Punjab Kings' first successful signing came in the form of Indian pacer Harshal Patel who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in an intense bidding war to sign Harshal for INR 11.75 crore making him the most expensive Indian signing of the day. Punjab next signed an experienced English pace all-rounder Chris Woakes for INR 4.2 crore to strengthen their bowling attack significantly. 

As expected, Punjab Kings showed a strong interest in their former player Shahrukh Khan but Gujarat Titans emerged winners with a final bid of INR 7.4 crore. Punjab also signed Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thiagrajan, Shashank Singh and Prince Choudhary (all for a base price of INR 20 lakh each). 

In the closing stages, Punjab Kings triggered a bidding war with Delhi Capitals to sign South African batter Rilee Rossouw for INR 8 crore to fill all 25 slots and still had INR 4.15 crore remaining in their purse.

Related Stories
RR list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals

RR list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024 Auction: Final list of full squads of all 10 teams with remaining purses

IPL 2024 Auction: Final list of full squads of all 10 teams with remaining purses

KKR list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings squad after IPL auction 2024

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa

New Signings: Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thiagrajan, Shashank Singh, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News